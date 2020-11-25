Wind Advisory issued November 25 at 1:01PM PST until November 26 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southern Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park,
Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.