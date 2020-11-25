Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 9:55 pm
Published 1:01 pm

Wind Advisory issued November 25 at 1:01PM PST until November 26 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Southern Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park,
Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content