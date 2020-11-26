High Wind Warning issued November 26 at 10:02AM PST until November 27 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 to 75 mph

expected in Santa Ana wind-prone areas.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Gorgonio Pass

Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas. Strongest winds

near the coastal foothills and below the passes and canyons.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest wind gust potential is from late

evening into Friday morning. Winds will weaken through the day

on Friday but remain gusty in Santa Ana wind-prone areas.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.