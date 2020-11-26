High Wind Warning issued November 26 at 9:51PM PST until November 27 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 to 75 mph
expected in Santa Ana wind-prone areas.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Gorgonio
Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas. Strongest
winds near the coastal foothills and below the passes and
canyons.
* WHEN…Through 3 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest wind gust potential is from
late evening into Friday morning. Winds will weaken through
the day on Friday but remain gusty in Santa Ana wind-prone
areas.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.