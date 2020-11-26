Red Flag Warning issued November 26 at 3:30AM PST until November 27 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Northeast 25 to 36 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Isolated
gusts to 65 mph. Winds gradually diminishing on Friday.
* HUMIDITY…Falling to 10 to 15 percent today and 8 to 12
percent Friday and Saturday with poor overnight recovery.
* TIMING…The strongest winds are expected from late this
afternoon into Friday morning.
* OUTLOOK…Much weaker winds for Sunday and Monday. A slow
recovery in humidity for inland areas could begin on Monday.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings. Use extreme caution with potential fire
ignition sources. Residents are urged to assemble their emergency
supply kit.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.