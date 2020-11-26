Red Flag Warning issued November 26 at 9:48PM PST until November 27 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph. Isolated

gusts to 75 mph. Winds gradually diminishing on Friday.

* HUMIDITY…Minimum of 8 to 12 percent Friday and Saturday with

poor overnight recovery.

* TIMING…The strongest winds are expected overnight into early

Friday morning.

* OUTLOOK…Much weaker winds Saturday through Monday. A slow

recovery in humidity for inland areas could begin on Monday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings. Use extreme caution with potential fire

ignition sources. Residents are urged to assemble their emergency

supply kit.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.