Wind Advisory issued November 26 at 9:46AM PST until November 26 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southern Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park,

Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.