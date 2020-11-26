Wind Advisory issued November 26 at 9:46AM PST until November 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

likely, as well as wave heights of up to 3 feet on Lake Mead

and Lake Mohave.

* WHERE…Lake Havasu City, Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National

Recreation Area, Needles, Laughlin, and Bullhead City.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS…High waves up to 3 feet at times resulting in

dangerous boating conditions on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs

could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.