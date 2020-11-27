High Wind Warning issued November 27 at 2:02AM PST until November 27 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
Isolated gusts to 70 mph, mainly near and below the Cajon Pass
and in the coastal foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Riverside County
Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San Bernardino
and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be through early
this morning.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.