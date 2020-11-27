Red Flag Warning issued November 27 at 1:30PM PST until November 27 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. Isolated

gusts to 60 mph. Winds gradually diminishing through the

afternoon.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest humidity of 4 to 8 percent.

* TIMING…Through 6 PM this evening

* OUTLOOK…Gusty northeast winds will be weaker and more

localized each day for Saturday through Monday. A slow recovery

in humidity could begin on Monday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.