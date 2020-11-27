Red Flag Warning issued November 27 at 2:48AM PST until November 27 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Isolated
gusts to 70 mph. Winds gradually diminishing from late morning
through the afternoon.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest humidity of 8 to 12 percent.
* TIMING…The strongest winds are expected early this morning for
a few hours past sunrise.
* OUTLOOK…Gusty northeast winds will be weaker and more
localized each day for Saturday through Monday. A slow recovery
in humidity could begin on Monday.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.