Wind Advisory issued November 27 at 2:32AM PST until November 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
likely, as well as wave heights of up to 3 feet on Lake Mead
and Lake Mohave.
* WHERE…Lake Havasu City, Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National
Recreation Area, Needles, Laughlin, and Bullhead City.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ today.
* IMPACTS…High waves up to 3 feet at times resulting in
dangerous boating conditions on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs
could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.