Lake Wind Advisory issued November 30 at 1:29PM PST until December 1 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Lake Mead National
Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-Upper
Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation
Area.

* WHEN…From 9 AM PST /10 AM MST/ to 5 PM PST /6 PM MST/
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and waves of 2 to 3 feet on area lakes
will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

