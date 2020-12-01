Lake Wind Advisory issued December 1 at 10:13AM PST until December 1 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Lake Mead National

Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-Upper

Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National

Recreation Area.

* WHEN…through 5 PM PST /6 PM MST/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and waves of 2 to 3 feet on area lakes

will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.