Red Flag Warning issued December 1 at 12:11PM PST until December 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag
Warning…which is in effect from 6 PM Wednesday to 10 PM PST
Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND…Northeast to east winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 60
mph. Localized gusts up to 80 mph in the most wind prone coastal
mountain slope and foothill locations.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 5 to 10 percent with poor
overnight recovery.
* TIMING…Wind will be strongest from late Wednesday night
through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Damaging winds could occur, capable of downing trees and
power lines.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
