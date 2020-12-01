Red Flag Warning issued December 1 at 9:16PM PST until December 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Northeast to east winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 60

mph. Localized gusts up to 80 mph in the most wind prone

coastal mountain slope and foothill locations.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 5 to 10 percent with

poor overnight recovery.

* TIMING…Wind will be strongest from late Wednesday night

through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Damaging winds could occur, capable of downing trees and

power lines.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.