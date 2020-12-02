High Wind Warning issued December 2 at 2:08PM PST until December 3 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 55 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to in favored passes and canyons in

excess of 65 mph.

* WHERE…Mountains, valleys, inland Orange County, and the San

Gorgonio Pass.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult to drive

in, as well as lower visibilities due to blowing dust.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of gusty winds, though not as

strong, will continue Thursday night into Friday morning.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.