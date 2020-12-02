High Wind Warning issued December 2 at 2:08PM PST until December 3 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 55 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to in favored passes and canyons in
excess of 65 mph.
* WHERE…Mountains, valleys, inland Orange County, and the San
Gorgonio Pass.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 6 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult to drive
in, as well as lower visibilities due to blowing dust.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of gusty winds, though not as
strong, will continue Thursday night into Friday morning.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.