High Wind Warning issued December 2 at 2:45AM PST until December 3 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Mountains, valleys, inland Orange County, and the San

Gorgonio Pass.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of gusty winds, though not as

strong, will continue into Friday and Saturday.

The winds will make driving difficult…especially for motorists

with high profile vehicles. Watch for broken tree limbs and

downed power lines. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a

safe location prior to the onset of winds.