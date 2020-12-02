High Wind Warning issued December 2 at 2:45AM PST until December 3 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Mountains, valleys, inland Orange County, and the San
Gorgonio Pass.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 6 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of gusty winds, though not as
strong, will continue into Friday and Saturday.
The winds will make driving difficult…especially for motorists
with high profile vehicles. Watch for broken tree limbs and
downed power lines. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a
safe location prior to the onset of winds.
