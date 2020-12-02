Skip to Content
Lake Wind Advisory issued December 2 at 12:49AM PST until December 2 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National
Recreation Area.

* WHEN…From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ this morning to 8 PM PST /9 PM
MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves up to 2 to 3 feet on
area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

