Lake Wind Advisory issued December 2 at 12:49AM PST until December 2 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead

National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-

Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National

Recreation Area.

* WHEN…From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ this morning to 8 PM PST /9 PM

MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves up to 2 to 3 feet on

area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.