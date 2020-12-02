Red Flag Warning issued December 2 at 2:50AM PST until December 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55
mph. Isolated gusts to 65 mph. The strongest winds will be
through Thursday afternoon.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 8 to 12 percent with poor
overnight recovery.
* TIMING…Winds will be strongest from late tonight through
Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Damaging winds could occur, capable of downing trees and
power lines.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.