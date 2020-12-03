High Wind Warning issued December 3 at 2:02PM PST until December 3 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Areas of east to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Mountains, valleys, inland Orange County, and the San

Gorgonio Pass.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will continue to slowly weaken with

strongest gusts along the coastal slopes of the mountains in San

Diego into the adjacent inland valleys, along and below the

coastal slopes of the Santa Ana Mountains, and in the inland

Empire below the San Gorgonio Pass.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.