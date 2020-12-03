Red Flag Warning issued December 3 at 2:17AM PST until December 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Northeast to east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55
mph. Isolated gusts to 80 mph. The strongest winds will be
through this morning.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 6 to 10 percent with poor
overnight recovery.
* TIMING…Winds will be strongest through this morning. Winds for
tonight through Saturday evening will not be as strong nor
widespread.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Damaging winds could occur, capable of downing trees and
power lines.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.