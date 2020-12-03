Red Flag Warning issued December 3 at 9:57PM PST until December 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph. The strongest winds will be late

tonight and Friday morning.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 5 to 10 percent with

poor overnight recovery.

* TIMING…Winds will be strongest through tonight and Friday

morning. Winds for Friday through Saturday evening will not be

nearly as strong nor widespread.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Damaging winds could occur, capable of downing trees and

power lines.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.