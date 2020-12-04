Freeze Warning issued December 4 at 12:54AM PST until December 4 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE…Cadiz Basin in southeastern San Bernardino, not
including the Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This warning marks the first freeze of the season.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.