Freeze Warning issued December 4 at 12:54AM PST until December 4 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE…Cadiz Basin in southeastern San Bernardino, not

including the Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing. This warning marks the first freeze of the season.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.