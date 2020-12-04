Freeze Warning issued December 4 at 9:13PM MST until December 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Temperatures in the low 30s expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Gila River Valley, Parker Valley and
Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.