Red Flag Warning issued December 5 at 12:59PM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag
Warning…which is in effect from 4 AM Monday to 10 PM PST
Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Local gusts
to 50 mph in and below favored passes and canyons.
* HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent.
* TIMING…Early Monday morning until Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
