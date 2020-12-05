Red Flag Warning issued December 5 at 12:59PM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag

Warning…which is in effect from 4 AM Monday to 10 PM PST

Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WIND…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Local gusts

to 50 mph in and below favored passes and canyons.

* HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent.

* TIMING…Early Monday morning until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.