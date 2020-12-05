Red Flag Warning issued December 5 at 9:37PM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Isolated
gusts around 60 mph in and below the favored passes and canyons.
* HUMIDITY…Minimum values around 10 percent, with poor overnight
recovery.
* TIMING…Early Monday morning until Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will spread rapidly. Outdoor
burning should be avoided.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.