Red Flag Warning issued December 6 at 2:35PM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WIND…Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55

mph. Isolated gusts around 70 mph in and below the favored

passes and canyons, highest in San Diego County.

* HUMIDITY…Minimum values around 10 percent, with poor

overnight recovery.

* TIMING…Early Monday morning until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning should be avoided.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.