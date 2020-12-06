Red Flag Warning issued December 6 at 2:35PM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55
mph. Isolated gusts around 70 mph in and below the favored
passes and canyons, highest in San Diego County.
* HUMIDITY…Minimum values around 10 percent, with poor
overnight recovery.
* TIMING…Early Monday morning until Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will spread rapidly. Outdoor
burning should be avoided.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.