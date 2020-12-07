High Wind Warning issued December 7 at 1:46PM PST until December 8 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph
expected. Localized gusts to 60 mph below the Cajon Pass and San
Gorgonio Pass.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County
Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.