High Wind Warning issued December 7 at 4:30AM PST until December 8 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Santa Ana
Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
