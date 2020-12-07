High Wind Warning issued December 7 at 4:30AM PST until December 8 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County

Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected below the

Cajon Pass and below the San Gorgonio Pass.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.