High Wind Warning issued December 7 at 4:30AM PST until December 8 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County
Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected below the
Cajon Pass and below the San Gorgonio Pass.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
