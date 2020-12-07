High Wind Warning issued December 7 at 9:02PM PST until December 8 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

expected. Localized gusts to 60 mph below the Cajon and San

Gorgonio Passes, and the Santa Ana Mountain canyons.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County

Inland Areas.

* WHEN…Through noon PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest wind gusts will be in the

mountains and along the coastal foothills

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.