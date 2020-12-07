Red Flag Warning issued December 7 at 1:46PM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Areas of east to northeast winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts
to 60 mph. Isolated gusts to 70 mph in rural wind prone
locations.
* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity around 10 percent with
poor overnight recovery.
* TIMING…The strongest winds are expected to occur this evening
through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will spread rapidly. Outdoor
burning should be avoided.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.