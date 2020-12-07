Red Flag Warning issued December 7 at 4:46AM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Areas of east to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 55 mph. Isolated gusts to 70 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity around 10 percent with poor

overnight recovery.

* TIMING…The strongest and most widespread winds are expected

for tonight into Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning should be avoided.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.