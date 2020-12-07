Red Flag Warning issued December 7 at 9:05PM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Areas of east to northeast winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts

to 60 mph. Isolated gusts to 75 to 80 mph in rural wind prone

locations.

* HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity around 10 percent with

poor overnight recovery.

* TIMING…The strongest winds are expected this evening through

Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning should be avoided.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.