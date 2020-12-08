High Wind Warning issued December 8 at 2:18AM PST until December 8 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Coastal slopes of the mountains of San Bernardino,
Riverside, and Orange Counties, the Inland Empire, inland
Orange County, and San Gorgonio Pass.
* WHEN…Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be near the
coastal slopes of the mountains and in the Inland Empire below
the Cajon and San Gorgonio Passes.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.