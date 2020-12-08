High Wind Warning issued December 8 at 2:18AM PST until December 8 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Coastal slopes of the mountains of San Bernardino,

Riverside, and Orange Counties, the Inland Empire, inland

Orange County, and San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be near the

coastal slopes of the mountains and in the Inland Empire below

the Cajon and San Gorgonio Passes.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.