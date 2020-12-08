Red Flag Warning issued December 8 at 1:19PM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Areas of east to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph. Isolated gusts to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Relative humidity of 5 to 10 percent rising to near
15 percent by late evening.
* TIMING…Through 10 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will spread rapidly. Outdoor
burning should be avoided.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.