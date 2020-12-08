Red Flag Warning issued December 8 at 1:19PM PST until December 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Areas of east to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph. Isolated gusts to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Relative humidity of 5 to 10 percent rising to near

15 percent by late evening.

* TIMING…Through 10 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning should be avoided.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.