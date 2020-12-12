Wind Advisory issued December 12 at 1:22PM PST until December 12 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 to
60 mph. Strongest gusts through and below passes and wind-prone
desert canyons.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Diego County Mountains,
Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains
and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be decreasing late this
afternoon and turn northerly and become gusty from the north and
northeast through the night.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.