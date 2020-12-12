Wind Advisory issued December 12 at 1:27AM PST until December 12 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Also be alert for low visibility due to blowing sand and dust.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The gusty winds will diminish this evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.