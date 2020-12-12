Wind Advisory issued December 12 at 6:29AM PST until December 12 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 4 PM PST this afternoon.
Strongest winds will occur from mid morning through early
afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Pockets of blowing dust expected as well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong crosswinds will impact travel on I-
15 south of Barstow and along Highways 247 and 62 across the
Morongo Basin.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.