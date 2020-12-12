Wind Advisory issued December 12 at 6:29AM PST until December 12 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 4 PM PST this afternoon.

Strongest winds will occur from mid morning through early

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Pockets of blowing dust expected as well.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong crosswinds will impact travel on I-

15 south of Barstow and along Highways 247 and 62 across the

Morongo Basin.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.