Wind Advisory issued December 17 at 11:31AM PST until December 17 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From noon today to 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong crosswinds will produce hazardous driving
conditions for high profile vehicles on Highway 395 in western
San Bernardino County and north-south sections of roads around
Barstow. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.