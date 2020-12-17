Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
Published 11:31 am

Wind Advisory issued December 17 at 11:31AM PST until December 17 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From noon today to 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong crosswinds will produce hazardous driving
conditions for high profile vehicles on Highway 395 in western
San Bernardino County and north-south sections of roads around
Barstow. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

