Wind Advisory issued December 17 at 11:31AM PST until December 17 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From noon today to 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong crosswinds will produce hazardous driving

conditions for high profile vehicles on Highway 395 in western

San Bernardino County and north-south sections of roads around

Barstow. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.