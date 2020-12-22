Red Flag Warning issued December 22 at 9:55AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag

Warning…which is in effect from 8 AM Wednesday to noon PST

Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WIND…East to northeast 15 to 25 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH.

Isolated gusts 50 to 60 MPH below the San Gorgonio Pass, the

Santa Ana Mountain canyons, and offshore wind-favored areas of

the San Diego County coastal mountain slopes.

* HUMIDITY…Falling to 7 to 12 percent Wednesday afternoon, with

little overnight recovery.

* TIMING…Winds increasing Wednesday morning, peaking overnight,

then decreasing Thursday morning.

* OUTLOOK…Increasing humidity, especially higher elevations on

Thursday with light winds by afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.