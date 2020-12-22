Wind Advisory issued December 22 at 2:13AM PST until December 23 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 7 AM PST /8 AM MST/ to 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should

use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds

over the open waters will make the lake water rough and

hazardous…and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp

smaller craft. For your personal safety…avoid the open waters.

Stay close to shore or around protected areas.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.