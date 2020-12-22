Wind Advisory issued December 22 at 2:27PM PST until December 23 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Along and near the Colorado River Valley of northwest

Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 7 AM PST /8 AM MST/ to 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for

motorcycles…large trucks…trailers and campers and will

create dangerous boating conditions especially from Cottonwood

Cove southward. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Boaters should use extreme caution when

venturing onto area lakes and remain close to shore or in protected

coves. Secure outdoor objects.