Wind Advisory issued December 22 at 2:27PM PST until December 23 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Along and near the Colorado River Valley of northwest
Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 7 AM PST /8 AM MST/ to 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for
motorcycles…large trucks…trailers and campers and will
create dangerous boating conditions especially from Cottonwood
Cove southward. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Boaters should use extreme caution when
venturing onto area lakes and remain close to shore or in protected
coves. Secure outdoor objects.