Red Flag Warning issued December 23 at 5:44AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

Moderately strong Santa Ana winds will continue to strengthen and

become more widespread through the day today, resulting in locally

critical fire weather with very dry conditions inland.

* WIND…East to northeast 15 to 25 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH.

Isolated gusts 55 to 60 MPH below the San Gorgonio Pass, the

Santa Ana Mountain canyons, and offshore wind-favored areas of

the San Diego County coastal mountain slopes.

* HUMIDITY…Falling to 7 to 12 percent Wednesday afternoon,

with little overnight recovery.

* TIMING…Winds increasing through this morning morning, peaking

this evening into tonight, and decreasing Thursday morning.

* OUTLOOK…Increasing humidity, especially higher elevations

on Thursday with light winds by afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.