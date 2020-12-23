Red Flag Warning issued December 23 at 9:58PM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

Moderately strong Santa Ana winds will continue overnight,

resulting in locally critical fire weather with very dry

conditions inland.

* WIND…East to northeast 15 to 25 MPH with gusts to 45 MPH.

Isolated gusts 55 to 65 MPH below the Cajon Pass, San Gorgonio

Pass, the Santa Ana Mountain canyons, and coastal slopes of the

San Diego County coastal mountain slopes.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 12 percent.

* TIMING…Winds will peak overnight, and decrease Thursday

morning.

* OUTLOOK…Increasing humidity, especially higher elevations

on Thursday with light winds by afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.