Red Flag Warning issued December 23 at 9:58PM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
Moderately strong Santa Ana winds will continue overnight,
resulting in locally critical fire weather with very dry
conditions inland.
* WIND…East to northeast 15 to 25 MPH with gusts to 45 MPH.
Isolated gusts 55 to 65 MPH below the Cajon Pass, San Gorgonio
Pass, the Santa Ana Mountain canyons, and coastal slopes of the
San Diego County coastal mountain slopes.
* HUMIDITY…5 to 12 percent.
* TIMING…Winds will peak overnight, and decrease Thursday
morning.
* OUTLOOK…Increasing humidity, especially higher elevations
on Thursday with light winds by afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.