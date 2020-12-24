Red Flag Warning issued December 24 at 4:07AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…East to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Isolated gusts of 55 to 65 mph below the San Gorgonio Pass, near

the coastal slopes of the the Santa Ana Mountains, and in the

San Diego County mountains and adjacent inland valleys.

* HUMIDITY…6 to 12 percent.

* TIMING…Stronger winds will continue through early this

morning, then diminish during the late morning through the

afternoon.

* OUTLOOK…Onshore flow will spread higher coastal humidity

inland for tonight into the weekend.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.