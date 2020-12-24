Red Flag Warning issued December 24 at 4:07AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…East to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
Isolated gusts of 55 to 65 mph below the San Gorgonio Pass, near
the coastal slopes of the the Santa Ana Mountains, and in the
San Diego County mountains and adjacent inland valleys.
* HUMIDITY…6 to 12 percent.
* TIMING…Stronger winds will continue through early this
morning, then diminish during the late morning through the
afternoon.
* OUTLOOK…Onshore flow will spread higher coastal humidity
inland for tonight into the weekend.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.