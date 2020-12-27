Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 1:25PM PST until December 29 at 12:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…WINTER STORM WARNING FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF SAN BERNARDINO…
RIVERSIDE…AND SAN DIEGO COUNTIES LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
NIGHT…
* WHAT…Heavy snow and strong winds expected. Plan on difficult
travel conditions, including during the morning and evening
commutes Monday. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches,
with localized amounts of 12 to 18 inches expected.
* WHERE…Above 4500 feet. Heaviest amounts above 5500 feet.
* WHEN…1 AM Monday to midnight Monday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow with southwest
winds of 20 to 40 mph with local gusts over 50 mph.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.