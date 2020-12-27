Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 3:08AM PST until December 29 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…WINTER STORM WARNING FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF SAN BERNARDINO…
RIVERSIDE…AND SAN DIEGO COUNTIES MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Heavy snow and strong winds expected. Plan on difficult
travel conditions, including during the evening commute on
Monday. Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with localized amounts of 12 to
18 inches expected.
* WHERE…Above 4500 feet. Largest amounts above 5500 feet with
the higher snowfall expected in the San Jacinto Mountains.
* WHEN…8 AM Monday to 4 AM Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow with west winds
of 20 to 40 mph.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
Comments