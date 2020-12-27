Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 9:08PM PST until December 29 at 12:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow and strong winds expected. Plan on difficult
travel conditions, including during the morning and evening
commutes Monday. Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with very localized amounts up
to 20 inches, are expected.
* WHERE…Snow level around 4000 to 4500 feet. Heaviest amounts
above 5000 feet.
* WHEN…1 AM Monday to midnight Monday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow with southwest
winds of 20 to 40 mph with local gusts over 50 mph.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.