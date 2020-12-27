Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 9:08PM PST until December 29 at 12:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow and strong winds expected. Plan on difficult

travel conditions, including during the morning and evening

commutes Monday. Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with very localized amounts up

to 20 inches, are expected.

* WHERE…Snow level around 4000 to 4500 feet. Heaviest amounts

above 5000 feet.

* WHEN…1 AM Monday to midnight Monday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow with southwest

winds of 20 to 40 mph with local gusts over 50 mph.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.