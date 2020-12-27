Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 9:08PM PST until December 29 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow and strong winds expected. Plan on difficult

travel conditions, including during the morning and evening

commutes Monday. Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with very localized amounts up

to 20 inches, are expected.

* WHERE…Snow level around 4500 feet. Largest amounts above 5000

to 5500 feet and especially in the San Jacinto Mountains.

* WHEN…5 AM Monday to 4 AM Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.